Jackery’s early Prime sale takes 50% off 6,128.4Wh LiFePo4 Explorer 2,000 Plus bundle at new $3,299 low

Jackery has launched its own Prime Big Deal Days sale through October 7 that is taking up to 50% off a selection of power stations, bundles, and accessories, with some added bonus savings in the form of free gifts over $2,000 and member benefits too. One of the biggest deals of the bunch is on the brand’s Explorer 2,000 Plus which comes bundled with two extra batteries and two 200W solar panels for $3,299 shipped. This massive bundle would normally cost you $6,599, with many of the sales we’ve seen not offering it at lowered rates or occasionally dropping it to a higher $3,599. Today though, as the sale’s name suggests, Prime Big Deal Days is coming early with a 50% markdown that saves you $3,300 and lands it at a new all-time low.

If home backup is your concern, this Explorer 2,000 Plus bundle is certainly one of the best options to take up the task as it provides a combined 6,128.4Wh LiFePO4 capacity, with even further expansion possibilities up to 24kWh with additional equipment. You can reach 12,000Wh with five extra batteries, or connect two power stations (each with five batteries) to reach its maximum capacity size.

The station alone can take up to 1,200W of solar input, recharging its battery to full in up to two hours, or you can plug it into a standard wall outlet for the same rate – plus, there’s also car charging that takes much longer at up to 25 hours. Keep in mind these charging rates do not account for the expanded setups. You’ll have 10 output ports to cover devices and appliances (five ACs, two USB-As, two USB-Cs, and one car port), plus complete control to monitor and adjust settings through the Jackery app via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

More Explorer 2,000 Plus discounts:

Be sure to check out all that Jackery is offering during this sale on the landing page here, with plenty of other options for home backup and trips out of the house – all at some of the best prices we’ve seen and two weeks ahead of the upcoming Prime Big Deal Days. You’ll also find other big sales and discounts in our Green Deals hub, with EcoFlow having launched its own early Prime Big Deal Days sale yesterday, with some big savings on its new DELTA 3 power station and its bundles.

Jackery 2000 Plus Portable Power Station features:

Leaping Performance: With 2042.8Wh gigantic capacity, Jackery 2000 Plus Power Station is capable of powering heavy load devices up to 3000W, satisfying all the power needs of outdoor exploration or home use. It whispers QUIET AT ONLY 30dB in operation, leaving you complete peace of mind.

Prior to Safety: By adopting advanced lithium technology, Jackery Explorer 2000 Plus is highly temperature resistant, ensuring cells operate efficiently and safely. The built-in cooling system improves heat dissipation efficiency by 30%. Different types of protection including shock resistance and fire retardancy, offers complete safe charging.

Built to Last: Thanks to Jackery’s innovative ChargeShield fast charge technology, the battery life of Explorer 2000 Plus Power Station is boosted by 50%. Safe LiFePO4 battery with up to 10 years of use extends the lifespan to the great extent. Smart shallow charging mode further enhances efficiency and reliability. Moreover, Jackery offers a 5-year warranty with a superb customer service.

