Logitech debuts new Stream Deck-like Photoshop/Premiere Pro controller with dialpad, pre-order now

After debuting a bunch of new gaming gear at its Logi PLAY 2024 event last week, Logitech has just announced some handy peripherals for creative professionals. The brand has launched the new MX Creative Console that’s designed to control Adobe Photoshop and Premier Pro. Now available to pre-order on Amazon for $199.99 shipped, the MX Creative Console includes a Stream Deck-like keypad and a dialpad, delivering plenty of buttons and an analog dial to help you get control of your creative workloads. Head below for more details and a closer look.

Logitech MX Creative Console with Stream Deck-like keypad and dialpad now available to pre-order

The new MX Creative Console essentially has two pieces of hardware — a keypad that works like Elgato’s Stream Deck and a dialpad with, well, a huge dial to adjust things like brush sizes or zoom in or out in Premier Pro. You can, of course, fully customize the keys and the dial to launch apps or control different features inside apps like Photoshop or Premiere Pro. The MX Creative Console is launching in pale grey and graphite models, and it’s even bundling three months of Adobe’s Creative Cloud membership.

The MX Creative keypad comes with as many as nine LCD keys that are fully customizable through Logitech’s app. The keypad also two page buttons at the bottom which you can use to switch between different pages of keys. You can create as many as 15 pages, so this key will definitely come in handy. A keypad like this can prove to be quite useful to automate tasks or create shortcuts for functions you frequently use on your PC. The keypad, as you can tell, lays flat on the surface and it connects to Windows PCs and Macs via a USB-C cable that’s included in the box.

The dialpad comes with a huge dial in the middle that can be used to, say, scrub through a timeline, change brush sizes, and more. You can even customize this dial to work with other apps, so you’re not necessarily tied to Adobe’s creative apps. This dialpad also comes with a roller for navigation, adding another handy tool to improve your workflow. Unlike the main keypad, this one connects via Bluetooth or Logitech’s Bolt dongle which is sold separately.

Logitech’s new MX Creative Console is now available to pre-order from Amazon for $199.99 shipped. It’ll start shipping these to customers starting October 14th.

