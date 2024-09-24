Amazon just dropped the Snapdragon X Elite Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC to its lowest price yet at $877 ($423 off)

Update: Amazon has dropped the price for ASUS’ Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC at $876.77 shipped. Head below for more details in the original post.

While you can still grab the Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC with Snapdragon X Plus chip for $750, we just spotted a deal on Amazon that drops the 12-core X Elite model of the Vivobook S 15 laptop down to its lowest price at $899.99 shipped. Also, B&H is matching Amazon’s $900 today for the first time, delivering a solid $300 discount on its $1,300 price tag. This particular laptop has seen plenty of discounts recently, but today’s deal drops it $18 below its previous all-time low from earlier this month to mark the lowest price we have tracked for it. This is currently the cheapest Copilot+ PC you buy with Qualcomm’s 12-core X Elite chip, and you can learn more about it below.

The Vivobook S 15 Copilot+ PC holds the crown for being one of the first Copilot+ PCs to hit the shelves carrying Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chips. This one stands out from many other Copilot+ branded laptops with its 120Hz 3K OLED VESA HDR-certified panel that covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color space. The Snapdragon X Elite chip inside this laptop is coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5X memory and 1TB PCIe Gen 4, and all the internals are wrapped in an aluminum chassis that looks and feels premium. Other noteworthy features of the ASUS Vivobook S 15 laptop include an RGB ErgoSense keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key, and Wi-Fi 7 support, among other things.

If you don’t care about Microsoft’s Copilot+ experiences or Snapdragon X Elite ARM chips, then you can also consider Dell’s sleek XPS 14 laptop with Intel Core Ultra 7 processor for $1,000, down from its usual price of $1,500. LG’s Gram 17 laptop is also a great option to consider which is also powered by the same chip and even comes with a free 16-inch portable monitor for just $1,000, down from $1,600.

ASUS Vivobook S 15 Copitlo+ PC features:

Integrated Qualcomm X Elite Adreno GPU delivers graphics-intensive presentations and entertainment

Enjoy smooth multitasking with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a spacious 512GB SSD

15.6” 3K (2880 x 1620) 120Hz ASUS Lumina OLED display delivers extremely smooth and vivid visuals, offering an ultrafast 0.2ms response time, high peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Highly portable at just 0.63” thin and weighing only 3.13 lbs

Personalize backlight colors, modes, and brightness levels on the ergonomic single-zone RGB keyboard with number-key for a comfortable, customized typing experience

