Memorial Day Green Deals hub – EVs, power stations, electric tools, devices, and much more

People across the country are likely to be spending Memorial Day amongst loved ones, remembering and honoring fallen service members in our military, while many of our favorite brands and eco-friendly tech are seeing some of the best deals for the holiday, too. We’ve got major savings across e-bikes, other EVs and related gear, power stations, tools, and more that you can jump on today, with some ending at midnight, while many others are continuing through the week. We’ve put together this one-stop shopping hub for all the best deals we have spotted leading up to the day, and will continue to update this hub throughout the week. Head down below to browse all these sales while they last.
Table of contents
Memorial Day EV Green Deals
- Juiced Bikes is back with its moto-style Scrambler hardtail + full suspension e-bikes and $245 FREE bundles from $1,699
- Amazon just brought the price down on the Tesla Universal Wall Connector with J1772 + NACS connectors to $550
- Install this Autel MaxiCharger AC Lite EV charger at home for up to 40A charging speeds while down at a $319 low
- Lectric Memorial Day Sale offers up to $694 in FREE gear + up to $500 price cuts on e-bikes starting from $799
- Lectric launches new XPress2 cruiser + commuter e-bikes with FREE $336 gear bundle and loads of upgrades at $1,399
- Aventon Memorial Day Sale offers Aventure M mid-drive all-terrain smart e-bike with $128 bundle at $2,699 low, more from $1,199
- Aventon offers first-ever $600 savings on its high-tier Current ADV smart electric mountain bike for $3,999
- Segway is offering hundreds in savings on e-scooters and e-bikes, like the Max G2 down at $700, and more from $296
- Get up to $700 savings on Segway e-bikes, like the all-terrain Xafari cruiser at its $1,800 low, more from $1,700
- Navee’s Memorial Day Sale restocks the monstrous UT5 Ultra X electric superscooter at $2,300, more rides from $150
- ENGWE’s latest M20 3.0 moped-style e-bike gets $114 bundle for continuing lows from $1,349, more models from $949
- Save up to $512 on Velotric e-bikes through Memorial Day, like the T1 ST Plus e-bike bundle at $1,299, more
- Velotric’s new GoMad Utility e-bike with official Apple + Google tracking, NFC access, more, gets first bundle deals from $2,125
- Heybike’s 5th Anniversary Sale drops Mars 3.0 folding e-bike with a FREE pannier bag to $1,199 low for first time in 2026, more
- Heybike offers early-bird launch deal on its Saturn moped-style e-bike with two battery options + $168 FREE bundle from $999
- Score the premium Tenways AGO X all-terrain mid-drive e-bike with $307 in FREE gear at an $1,899 low, more
- Ride1Up offers largest-ever $300 price cuts to its Portola compact folding e-bikes at new lows starting from $795
- Ride1Up adds all three Find My-equipped VORSA modular multi-use e-bikes to its latest sale at lows from $1,395
- Ride1Up’s latest sale offers the 9-speed Prodigy V2 mid-drive e-bike at a new $1,795 low ($700 off), more from $995
- Save up to 53% on Hiboy EVs for Memorial Day, like the budget-friendly S2 e-scooter at a $300 2026 low or more from $423
- Amazon undercuts Hiboy’s sale by offering the 40-mile traveling S2 Max e-scooter at $495 (Best price since October)
- Save $300 on the compact 42-pound Jetson Bolt Pro e-bike with up to 30 miles of travel at a new $350 low
Memorial Day Power Station Green Deals
- EcoFlow RV Season Sale drops expanded 858Wh RIVER 3 Plus power station + 220W solar panel to $499 low, more from $259
- EcoFlow 48-hour Memorial Day flash sale cuts up to 57% off 716Wh to 12.2kWh power station setups for 2026 lows from $349
- Run homes with EcoFlow’s 12,288Wh DELTA Pro Ultra X station + Smart Home Panel 3 at exclusive new $9,899 low ($3,997 off)
- EcoFlow’s 12,288Wh DELTA Pro Ultra X power station gets a Powerinsight 2 monitor and $1,829 exclusive savings to $7,019
- EcoFlow 960Wh DELTA 3 1000 Air power station new $299 low, 858Wh RIVER 3 Max Plus new $359 low, more at up to 50% off
- Anker offers early-access deal on upcoming SOLIX S2000 power station to score it at $599 starting June 2 ($601 off)
- Jackery’s Memorial Day Sale offers up to $2,400 power station discounts + 5% and 7% bonus savings – all starting from $129
- Jackery’s HomePower 3600 Plus power station or bundle with a 500W panel at exclusive prices from $1,449
- Amazon undercuts Jackery’s Memorial Day pricing on the new 1,536Wh Explorer 1500 Ultra power station for a $899 low ($400 off)
- Bluetti’s Memorial Day Sale offers 1,152Wh to 10.24kWh power stations + exclusive bonus savings for 2026 lows starting from $237
- Bluetti’s latest 3,014Wh Elite 300 power station covers storms, outdoor adventures, more at exclusive low prices from $1,011
- The 3,840Wh Bluetti Elite 400 power station is a more mobile solution with bundle options at exclusive lows from $1,221
- Save up to 72% on Mango’s Power E 3,500Wh CATL station, bundles, and accessories – all starting from $249
Memorial Day Tools & Lawncare Green Deals
- Segway’s Navimow Summer Sale offers the new i2 AWD series robot mowers at lows from $849 with bonus savings, more
- Aiper’s 4-in-1 IrriSense 2 system is a smarter way to keep lawns/gardens watered at a new $399 low
- Upgrade spigots with meross’ two-zone Wi-Fi smart water timer that is down at a new $90 low (Reg. $116)
- ECOVACS Goat RTK + new LiDAR PRO robot mowers get up to $900 savings to lows starting from $700
- Mammotion’s newest LUBA 3 AWD robot mowers get up to $700 savings + FREE garage attachment at lows from $2,099
- EGO’s three Multi-Head combo kits with two attachments get up to 37% savings to new all-time low prices of $370 each
- Rare chance to score EGO’s 2,100 PSI electric pressure washer + 6.0Ah battery at its $449 low, 3,200 PSI bundle at $779
- EGO’s Nexus portable power station with four 5.0Ah batteries is currently down at $1,438 (Reg. $1,650)
- This 56V 15-inch POWERLOAD EGO cordless electric string trimmer replaces broken lines with a button press for $179
- EGO’s 10-inch cordless 1,700 CFM oscillating misting fan offers days of battery-powered runtime at a new $169 low, more
- Get a 15-inch POWERLOAD string trimmer, a 670 CFM leaf blower, and a 4.0Ah battery in this EGO tool combo at $350
- Get 7.5Ah + 5.0Ah batteries with EGO’s touch-activated self-propelled cordless mower at $650 (Best since June 2025)
- Pick up EGO’s popular 56V 16-inch cordless electric chain saw with a 2.5Ah battery down at $219 (Reg. $279)
- Greenworks’ latest ultra-compact 1,700 PSI electric pressure washer is down at a new $100 low ($50 off)
- Expand your 24V, 40V, or 82V Greenworks battery collection with up to 39% savings starting from $79 right now
- Get up to 11 feet of reach for high cuts with Greenworks’ 24V 8-inch cordless electric polesaw at $120 (Reg. $160)
- Keep hedges, bushes, more shaped up with this 40V Greenworks cordless electric trimmer at a $130 yearly low
- Get 2-in-1 functionality while saving $180 on Greenworks’ 40V pole saw + pole hedge trimmer combo down at $200
- Score a $110 price cut on the Greenworks 60V 8-inch cordless electric edger for a new $190 low
- This deluxe 24V Greenworks 13-inch cordless electric string trimmer/edger kit comes with 20 blades at a new $104 low
- Make safer cuts with Worx’s unique 20V JawSaw cordless electric PowerShare chainsaw at a $98 2026 low
Memorial Day appliance & device Green Deals
- Grab Baseus’ X1 Pro dual-tracking wireless outdoor solar security camera at its $150 low or with a 32GB card at a new $157 low
- Add Govee’s Matter-ready Outdoor Lamp Post to front or back yards while down at $260 (Reg. $430)
- Govee launches new Matter-ready Floor Lamp 3 and Lantern Floor Lamp for smarter lighting ambiance starting from $130
- Grab a two-pack of Govee’s Matter Outdoor Garden Lights for color-changing ambiance at its $95 low price
- Camplux’s 8kW tankless electric water heater covers two faucets at a new $153 low, 11kW to 27kW models from $180
- Prep for summer swims with up to 40% Beatbot robot pool cleaner savings to return and new low prices starting from $499
- Whisker offers up to $100 Litter-Robot discounts + bonus 10% savings for military members – prices start from $449
- Aiper’s Memorial Day Sale drops newest Scuba V3 AI Vision cordless robot pool cleaner to $900 low, more
- Save up to $900 on roborock robot vacs + mops with self-service stations, like the Qrevo S5V at $550 and more from $300
- Ninja’s latest FlexFlame ProConnect 5-in-1 smart grill & smoker steps up summer cookouts for a $1,100 low
- Keep refreshed with chilled drinks and food this summer while out with Ninja’s FrostVault Go backpack coolers from $149
- Keep drinks + food chilled without the latter being wet in Ninja’s 45-quart FrostVault wheeled cooler for $250 at Amazon, more
- East Oak’s 30-inch electric smoker with a built-in probe and viewing window just hit a $255 2026 low
- Carry meals and keep them heated in this 1.3-liter East Oak cordless electric lunch box for a $65 low
- Get extra concocted power for pet accidents with Bissell’s Little Green Max SmartMix deep cleaner down at $118
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