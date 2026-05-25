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Memorial Day Green Deals hub – EVs, power stations, electric tools, devices, and much more

Avatar for Reinette LeJeune  | May 25 2026 - 9:48 am PT
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A collage of a woman riding a bike
Deals hub/Green tech

People across the country are likely to be spending Memorial Day amongst loved ones, remembering and honoring fallen service members in our military, while many of our favorite brands and eco-friendly tech are seeing some of the best deals for the holiday, too. We’ve got major savings across e-bikes, other EVs and related gear, power stations, tools, and more that you can jump on today, with some ending at midnight, while many others are continuing through the week. We’ve put together this one-stop shopping hub for all the best deals we have spotted leading up to the day, and will continue to update this hub throughout the week. Head down below to browse all these sales while they last.

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A woman on a bike with two wheels

Memorial Day EV Green Deals

A group of electrical devices in front of a camper

Memorial Day Power Station Green Deals

A group of robots in a yard

Memorial Day Tools & Lawncare Green Deals

A white camera with a solar panel

Memorial Day appliance & device Green Deals

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