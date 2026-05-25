Memorial Day Green Deals hub – EVs, power stations, electric tools, devices, and much more

Deals hub / Green tech

People across the country are likely to be spending Memorial Day amongst loved ones, remembering and honoring fallen service members in our military, while many of our favorite brands and eco-friendly tech are seeing some of the best deals for the holiday, too. We’ve got major savings across e-bikes, other EVs and related gear, power stations, tools, and more that you can jump on today, with some ending at midnight, while many others are continuing through the week. We’ve put together this one-stop shopping hub for all the best deals we have spotted leading up to the day, and will continue to update this hub throughout the week. Head down below to browse all these sales while they last.

Memorial Day EV Green Deals

Memorial Day Power Station Green Deals

Memorial Day appliance & device Green Deals