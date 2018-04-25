OtterBox releases new ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ iPhone cases with 20% off deal

OtterBox has launched its latest lineup of themed cases. The new Avengers: Infinity War collection includes cases featuring Iron Man, Black Panther, Thanos, and more. They even have a glow-in-the-dark option and one with a 3D effect. Otterbox is also offering a 20% off discount at launch.

On the heels of announcing new Star Wars themed cases, OtterBox has unveiled the latest the new Symmetry Series Marvel cases just ahead of the release of Avengers: Infinity War.

Symmetry Series is protective against bumps and drops with a slim and sleek form. The dual-density case slips easily in pockets while a raised beveled edge keeps the touchscreen tucked away from harm during drops.

Notably, the I am Iron Man features a glow-in-the-dark design, while Thanos sports a 3-D effect.

“I Am Iron Man” – all about the suit and features the first ever OtterBox glow-in-the-dark design!

OtterBox design! “Wakanda Forever” – combines knowledge, strength and protection, featuring Black Panther

“Thanos” – features matte and gloss effects that give the Super Villan a 3-D effect

“Assemble!” – unites the Avengers on a single device

Rounding out the new releases is the Vibranium case that features Captain America’s shield and is part of the OtterBox Defender Series.

Regular pricing for these new cases ranges from $45-$60, but OtterBox is running a 20% off sale right now, bringing these down to $36-$48. Most of the cases are available for iPhone 7/8/Plus, X and Samsung’s Galaxy S9/S9+.

The new Avengers: Infinity War collection is available now direct from OtterBox.