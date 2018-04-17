Otterbox releases new ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ cases for iPhone and more

Otterbox has today released its latest cases to go along with the film Solo: A Star Wars Story. The company is offering three different designs for iPhone 7/8/Plus, X and one for Samsung’s Galaxy S9/Plus.

Ahead of the film’s May 25 release, Otterbox announced the new Star Wars Symmetry Series cases in a press release.

“You don’t have to be scoundrel to protect your favorite co-pilot,” said OtterBox CEO Jim Parke. “Star Wars fans are getting ready to view the epic tale of their favorite smuggler, Han Solo, and now there’s a Symmetry Series that proves their allegiance.”

These new cases range from $45 for the iPhone 7/8 and Galaxy S9 to $55 for the iPhone 7/8 Plus and X and Galaxy S9+. The three designs include Millennium Falcon, Chewbacca, and All or Nothing are available today.

The Solo: A Star Wars Story collection is a tribute to the iconic character and his place in the Star Wars legacy. “Millennium Falcon” features the shiny Millennium Falcon graphic with “not a scratch on her,” “Chewbacca” inspires Wookiee roars and “All or Nothing” displays symbols representative of a galaxy far, far away….

These “newly smuggled protection” options join the previously-released Galactic Collection of official Otterbox/Star Wars cases.

For more coverage of a galaxy far, far away, check out our Star Wars guide.