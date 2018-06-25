Grab The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit for FREE on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Microsoft impressed many when it showed off around 50 titles at this year’s Xbox E3 event. We caught a glimpse of Halo: Infinite, Forza Horizon 4, Kingdom Hearts 3, and our game of the show, Cyberpunk 2077. But one title that may have gotten overshadowed by the big hitters is The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit. It is a sort of intro or prologue to the upcoming Life is Strange sequel, available today on most platforms and is completely free.

Life is Strange is essentially a graphic-adventure style game that plays out in cinematic fashion with interactive environments, storytelling and gameplay elements. As a sort of introduction or marketing campaign, and an awfully good one if you ask me, for the game’s upcoming sequel, developer DotNod is releasing a more compact side story for free set in the same world.

The Awesome Adventures of Captain Spirit follows the story of an imaginative, but otherwise normal young boy named Chris. He lives with his father in Beaver Creek, Oregon, essentially dealing with life as a child and the recent death of his mother.

It is a short 3-hour experience that plays out over the course of a regular Sunday morning for Chris. He draws superhero costumes and plays with his toys, but eventually you are transported into his imagination and transformed (Sailor Moon-style) into a superhero to ward off bad guys and embark on various quests. The snowman in the backyard and the boiler in the basement become giant monsters of Chris’ imagination.

Some of it is entirely optional, but considering how short the whole thing is it might be a good idea to dig in. Reports suggest the runtime is actually fairly suitable for the content and most seemed to have left quite satisfied with the play through. It also sounds as though there are loads of choices and optional content that might vary the length and substance here.

Not only is the game set in the same world as Life is Strange, but the choices you make will also carry over in to the sequel in some way or other. Details seem to be thin here, but some of your save data will “link to your Life is Strange 2 experience.”

Nonetheless, if you’re into these kinds of emotional graphic titles, this one is certainly worth your time. Especially considering you can download it for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Steam). It looks like the Steam and PSN listings are live, but Microsoft is still listing the game as coming soon. That should go live anytime now.