Bring You Home iOS puzzle-adventure game hits lowest price ever: $1 (Reg. $3)

- Jun. 26th 2018 3:12 pm ET

View Comments

Bring You Home for iOS and Apple TV is now on sale for $1. Regularly $3, this is the first time we have seen the Alike Studio game go on sale since it was released back in January. While it might look like your typical platformer, in this game you can manipulate the world itself in order to progress through dozens of colorful stages. It carries a 4+ star rating from hundreds. More details below.

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Bring You Home: $1 (Reg. $3)

Bring You Home:

BRING YOU HOME unravels the story of Polo, a humble alien hero who will traverse all kinds of worlds in a frenzied chase to rescue his kidnapped alien pet.

BRING YOU HOME is a cute and accessible, purely visual, family-friendly puzzle adventure… with a twist in the gameplay. You don’t control the hero, you control the level ITSELF! How? Change and rearrange the pieces of every level to unveil the right path for Polo!

With this innovative mechanic, even failing can be fun! If poor Polo finds a deadly but hilarious fate, just go back in time and rewind the level.

