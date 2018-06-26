FRYE refreshes your shoe collection with an extra 25% off clearance sneakers, boots, more

FRYE is currently taking an extra 25% off clearance styles, that are already up to 70% off, with promo code XTRA25 at checkout. You can find great deals on dress shoes, sneakers, boots and more.
For women, the Nina Rivel Heel Sandal is a perfect option for summer that can be worn with an abundance of outfits. Its wrap design is so unique and I love its gold hardware. You can pick up these sandals for $149, which is $309 off its original price.
Our top picks for men include:
- Jones Oxford Dress Shoes $112 (Orig. $298)
- Rainer Chelsea Boot $134 (Orig. $358)
- Brett Low Sneaker $112 (Orig. $198)
- Allen Ring Keeper Slip-On $97 (Orig. $228)
- Will Lace-Up Boot $199 (Orig. $358)
Our top picks for women include:
- Gabby Ghille Stud Sandal $122 (Orig. $358)
- Nora Stud Bootie $134 (Orig. $328)
- Nina Rivel Heel Sandal $149 (Orig. $458)
- Katie Woven Slide $112 (Orig. $358)
- Dahlia Rivet Wedge $149 (Orig. $458)
In case you missed it, Lacoste’s Fourth of July Sale is live with all of its polo shirt at up to 30% off.