Hang your 4th of July decorations w/ this $7 Command Outdoor Metal Hook

- Jun. 27th 2018 4:58 pm ET

View Comments

Amazon is offering the Command Outdoor Forever Classic Metal Hook for $7.32. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available for a few cents more at Walmart currently. Regularly up to $11 at some retailers, it goes for $8.50 at Home Depot and today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. Perfect for hanging decorations and more for the 4th July, it comes with the adhesive strips and a supports up to 5-pounds. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Command Outdoor Forever Classic Metal Hook:

Command Outdoor Hooks give you the freedom to decorate the outside of your home for every season, holiday or event. They are perfect for hanging wreaths, signs, thermometers, artwork, or other decorations on a variety of smooth outdoor surfaces, such as doors, siding, or trim. Using a new formulation of the revolutionary Command Adhesive, these Outdoor Hooks are specially designed to hold strongly outdoors – they are water resistant, UV resistant, and can handle temperature extremes from -20 degrees F to 125 degrees F, And like all Command Products, they remove cleanly – with no holes, marks, stains or sticky residue – so you can use them over and over again.

  • Weight Capacity: 5-Pounds
  • Color: Oil-Rubbed Bronze
  • Size: Large
  • Package Contents: 1-Hook, 2-Strips
  • Specially designed for the outdoors

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Command

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard