Hang your 4th of July decorations w/ this $7 Command Outdoor Metal Hook

Amazon is offering the Command Outdoor Forever Classic Metal Hook for $7.32. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Available for a few cents more at Walmart currently. Regularly up to $11 at some retailers, it goes for $8.50 at Home Depot and today’s offer is the lowest we have tracked at Amazon. Perfect for hanging decorations and more for the 4th July, it comes with the adhesive strips and a supports up to 5-pounds. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Command Outdoor Forever Classic Metal Hook:

Command Outdoor Hooks give you the freedom to decorate the outside of your home for every season, holiday or event. They are perfect for hanging wreaths, signs, thermometers, artwork, or other decorations on a variety of smooth outdoor surfaces, such as doors, siding, or trim. Using a new formulation of the revolutionary Command Adhesive, these Outdoor Hooks are specially designed to hold strongly outdoors – they are water resistant, UV resistant, and can handle temperature extremes from -20 degrees F to 125 degrees F, And like all Command Products, they remove cleanly – with no holes, marks, stains or sticky residue – so you can use them over and over again.