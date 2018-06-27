Grab the amazing Alto’s Odyssey for iOS at just $2 today (Reg. $5)

After a very brief freebie launch promotion, the incredible Alto’s Odyssey is now getting its first major price drop. The sequel to Alto’s Adventure released back in February and has amassed a 4+ star rating from over 2,000 gamers. You can now download the the game to all your iOS devices for just $1.99, down from the usual $5. More details below and in our launch coverage.

iOS Universal: Alto’s Odyssey: $2 (Reg. $5)

Monster Hunter World from $30, Assassin’s Creed Origins 25, more

Just beyond the horizon sits a majestic desert, vast and unexplored.

Join Alto and his friends and set off on an endless sandboarding journey to discover its secrets.

Soar above windswept dunes, traverse thrilling canyons, and explore long-hidden temples in a fantastical place far from home.

Along the way, you’ll grind across vines, bounce atop hot air balloons, ride towering rock walls, and escape mischievous lemurs – all while uncovering the desert’s many mysteries.