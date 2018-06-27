Monoprice takes up to 33% off select Z-Wave Plus Smart Home accessories from $19

- Jun. 27th 2018 11:40 am ET

View Comments

Monoprice has kicked off a series of discounts on its Z-Wave Plus smart home accessories, taking up to 33% off with deals starting at $19 shipped. Our top pick from the sale is the Monoprice Z-Wave Plus Wall Socket for $19.99, which saves you $10 from the going rate. You’ll be able to score two of the smart plugs for just $33 by applying code ZW5 at checkout. That takes an additional $4 off each of the smart plugs and is the lowest we’ve seen. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for me details.

Looking to learn more about kickstarting your Z-Wave setup? Check out our getting started guide!

Other notable Z-Wave accessory discounts:

Monitor and manage energy consumption to reduce costs with the Monoprice Z-Wave Plus® Wall Socket Smart Plug. This product is a Z-Wave® switched AC plug-in adapter. AC power can be remotely switched on or off manually with a button on the plug, remotely using Z-Wave manual control, or automatically with Z-Wave programming or triggered response.

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

Monoprice

Monoprice

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go