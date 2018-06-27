Monoprice takes up to 33% off select Z-Wave Plus Smart Home accessories from $19

Monoprice has kicked off a series of discounts on its Z-Wave Plus smart home accessories, taking up to 33% off with deals starting at $19 shipped. Our top pick from the sale is the Monoprice Z-Wave Plus Wall Socket for $19.99, which saves you $10 from the going rate. You’ll be able to score two of the smart plugs for just $33 by applying code ZW5 at checkout. That takes an additional $4 off each of the smart plugs and is the lowest we’ve seen. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for me details.
Looking to learn more about kickstarting your Z-Wave setup? Check out our getting started guide!
Other notable Z-Wave accessory discounts:
- Smart Plug & Repeater: $24 (Reg. $33)
- Smart Plug & Repeater 2-pack: $40 (Reg. $66)
- w/ code ZW6
- RGB Smart Bulb 2-pack: $48 (Reg. $60)
- w/ code ZW7
- Shock Detector: $19 (Reg. $25)
Monitor and manage energy consumption to reduce costs with the Monoprice Z-Wave Plus® Wall Socket Smart Plug. This product is a Z-Wave® switched AC plug-in adapter. AC power can be remotely switched on or off manually with a button on the plug, remotely using Z-Wave manual control, or automatically with Z-Wave programming or triggered response.