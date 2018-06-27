Xbox One S 1TB + extra controller & 2 games for $295 shipped ($100 off)

SNG Trading via Rakuten is offering the Xbox One S 1TB Console bundled with an extra Microsoft controller, GTA V, Titanfall 2 and 3 months of Xbox GamePass/Live Gold for $294.95 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and use code SAVE 15 at checkout. This bundle regularly sells for $300 without the extra controller and 2 games at Best Buy. With the added value here, you’re saving almost $100. The details are down below and head over to this morning’s roundup for more game deals.

Bundle includes: Xbox One S 1TB console, wireless controller, 3 months of Xbox Game Pass, 3 months of Xbox Live Gold, HDMI cable (4K Capable), and AC Power cable

Get instant access to over 100 great games carefully curated for high-quality and fun gameplay with 3 months of Xbox Game Pass

Access all your favorite entertainment through apps like YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and more

Watch 4K Blu-ray™ movies and stream 4K video on Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and experience richer, more luminous colors in games and video with High Dynamic Range technology

Xbox One has over 1,300 great games, including today’s blockbusters, 200 console exclusives, and 400 Xbox classics.