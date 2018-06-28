Amazon has Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones from $205 (Reg. up to $350)

- Jun. 28th 2018 7:51 am ET

$205
Amazon offers the Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones in Porcelain Rose for $204.95 shipped. Additional colors are available for $219 at Amazon, as well. Regularly selling for up to $350 and currently $250 at B&H, today’s deal is $15 less than our previous mention and the best available. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones feature:

  • Features the iconic Beats sound with Dual-Mode Adaptive Noise Canceling, plus the added benefit of wireless listening
  • Pair and Play with your Bluetooth device with 30ft range
  • 12-hour rechargeable battery with Fuel Gauge. Height- 7.2 inches
  • Soft ear cups have an ergonomic bellow that creates a flexible custom fit, so you can keep your music all to yourself
  • Headphones come with a RemoteTalk cable, a USB 2.0 charging cable, a hard shell carrying case, quick start guide, and warranty card
