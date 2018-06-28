Hasbro’s highly-rated Cranium Sculpt-It Game drops to all-time low of $8 (Reg. $15)

Amazon is currently offering its Prime members Hasbro’s Cranium Sculpt-It Game for $7.76 shipped. If you are not a Prime member, this game is also available at Walmart with in-store pickup or free shipping on orders that exceed $35. That’s nearly 50% off the going rate and is the lowest price we have tracked. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

The Cranium Sculpt-It game is a wacky game with an outerspace theme, in which all players work together to use their imaginations and win as a team. One player picks a card and sculpts the object shown, using the included Cranium Clay. Then that player tries to get the others to guess what it is before the timer runs out. The sculpture doesn’t have to look exactly like the image on the card – be creative! The first player to get 4 correct guesses wins the game. The game offers practice in collaboration, self-expression, and imagination. The game was reviewed by Mensa for Kids. Cranium and all related trademarks of Cranium, Inc. Copyright 2016 Cranium. Hasbro Gaming and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.