Nintendo eShop Switch deals from $4: Sine Mora, Riptide GP, 88 Heroes, more

This week’s Nintendo eShop Switch deals are highlighted by Sine Mora EX, Bleed and many more starting from $4 or less. As always these digital Switch deals are a great chance to pick up some amazing indie titles at a discount to play in between major releases. Head below for our top picks and to this morning’s roundup for more Switch deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Switch Deals from the Sale:

Sine Mora EX: