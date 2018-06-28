Nintendo eShop Switch deals from $4: Sine Mora, Riptide GP, 88 Heroes, more

- Jun. 28th 2018 4:43 pm ET

View Comments

This week’s Nintendo eShop Switch deals are highlighted by Sine Mora EX, Bleed and many more starting from $4 or less. As always these digital Switch deals are a great chance to pick up some amazing indie titles at a discount to play in between major releases. Head below for our top picks and to this morning’s roundup for more Switch deals.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Top Switch Deals from the Sale:

Sine Mora EX:

Sine Mora is a side-scrolling shoot’em up that provides a unique challenge, where time is the ultimate factor. Mixing classic shooter sensibilities with contemporary presentation, Sine Mora is a gorgeous shoot’em up offering both a Story Mode that weaves an over-the-top tale and an Arcade Mode that provides deep, satisfying gameplay to challenge fans of the genre. With many ways to manipulate time, Sine Mora features over 50 weapon combinations to complete each beautiful stage that fits to the player’s skills with scaling difficulty. Soundtrack composed by Akira Yamaoka and featuring boss designs by Mahiro Maeda.

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

nintendo
eShop

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard