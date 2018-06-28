Nintendo eShop Switch deals from $4: Sine Mora, Riptide GP, 88 Heroes, more

This week’s Nintendo eShop Switch deals are highlighted by Sine Mora EX, Bleed and many more starting from $4 or less. As always these digital Switch deals are a great chance to pick up some amazing indie titles at a discount to play in between major releases. Head below for our top picks and to this morning’s roundup for more Switch deals.
Top Switch Deals from the Sale:
- Sine Mora EX $12 (Reg. $30)
- Bleed $4 (Reg. $12)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 $12.50 (Reg. $25)
- Riptide GP: Renegade $4 (Reg. $10)
- Ninja Shodown $9 (Reg. $15)
- Guns, Gore and Cannoli $7 (Reg. $10)
- 88 Heroes – 98 Heroes Edition $15 (Reg. $30)
- Owlboy $17.50 (Reg. $25)
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition $10 (Reg. $15)
Sine Mora EX:
Sine Mora is a side-scrolling shoot’em up that provides a unique challenge, where time is the ultimate factor. Mixing classic shooter sensibilities with contemporary presentation, Sine Mora is a gorgeous shoot’em up offering both a Story Mode that weaves an over-the-top tale and an Arcade Mode that provides deep, satisfying gameplay to challenge fans of the genre. With many ways to manipulate time, Sine Mora features over 50 weapon combinations to complete each beautiful stage that fits to the player’s skills with scaling difficulty. Soundtrack composed by Akira Yamaoka and featuring boss designs by Mahiro Maeda.