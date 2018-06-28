Sony’s popular MDR-V6 Headphones are down to $59 shipped right now (Reg. $75)

- Jun. 28th 2018 11:41 am ET

View Comments

The official BuyDig eBay store is offering the Sony MDR-V6 Studio Monitor Headphones for $59 shipped. While we have seen them go for less, they have been up around $70 or more for over a year now for the most part. They are $78 at B&H and $75 at Amazon. Hit up this morning’s Beats Studio3 deals and head below for more details. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Sony MDR-V6 Studio Monitor Headphones:

A headset system designed for audio professionals. 40mm drivers deliver accurate sound throughout the frequency range. Circum-aural design keeps ears comfortable. Reduces noise from the outside world. Copper-Clad Aluminum Wire (CCAW) Voice Coil enhances movement of PET diaphragm.

  • Professional-Style Headphones for monitoring your recordings, high-fidelity listening
  • Circum-Aural Design reduces noise from the outside world
  • Oval Earpads for extra isolation
  • 40mm Diameter Drivers to provide wide surface area for superb dynamics, deep bass down to 5 Hz
  • Oxygen-Free Copper Litz Cord for maximum conductivity, minimum noise

Guides

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Sony

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard