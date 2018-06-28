Sony’s popular MDR-V6 Headphones are down to $59 shipped right now (Reg. $75)

The official BuyDig eBay store is offering the Sony MDR-V6 Studio Monitor Headphones for $59 shipped. While we have seen them go for less, they have been up around $70 or more for over a year now for the most part. They are $78 at B&H and $75 at Amazon. Hit up this morning’s Beats Studio3 deals and head below for more details. Rated 4+ stars from thousands.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
Sony MDR-V6 Studio Monitor Headphones:
A headset system designed for audio professionals. 40mm drivers deliver accurate sound throughout the frequency range. Circum-aural design keeps ears comfortable. Reduces noise from the outside world. Copper-Clad Aluminum Wire (CCAW) Voice Coil enhances movement of PET diaphragm.
- Professional-Style Headphones for monitoring your recordings, high-fidelity listening
- Circum-Aural Design reduces noise from the outside world
- Oval Earpads for extra isolation
- 40mm Diameter Drivers to provide wide surface area for superb dynamics, deep bass down to 5 Hz
- Oxygen-Free Copper Litz Cord for maximum conductivity, minimum noise