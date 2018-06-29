Beats Decade and Bose Headphones up to $95 off for today only, starting from $72

Jun. 29th 2018

eBay is back at it again with a solid sitewide sale today offering 15% off across just about every product category. Once again we have some of the best prices yet on the new Beats Decade Collection Headphones as well as some notable deals on highly-rated Bose options including the must-have QuietComfort 35. Head below for all the deals. 

Be sure to use code PERFECTDAY at checkout to redeem the deals below.

Beats Decade Collection:

Bose Headphones:

BeatsX Earphones:

Up to 8 hours of battery life; volume, answer/end, play/pause, and next/previous track controls; carrying case included

Fit for your life, BeatsX earphones are the perfect wireless companion. Experience authentic, clear sound throughout your day with up to 8 hours of battery life. With fast fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback. Its unique Flex-Form cable provides all-day comfort and easy pocket portability, while eartip options provide a personalized fit, and secure-fit wingtips offer added stability.

