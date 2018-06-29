Beats Decade and Bose Headphones up to $95 off for today only, starting from $72

eBay is back at it again with a solid sitewide sale today offering 15% off across just about every product category. Once again we have some of the best prices yet on the new Beats Decade Collection Headphones as well as some notable deals on highly-rated Bose options including the must-have QuietComfort 35. Head below for all the deals.
Be sure to use code PERFECTDAY at checkout to redeem the deals below.
Beats Decade Collection:
- BeatsX Earphones $102 (Reg. $150)
- Powerbeats³ Wireless Earphones $136 (Reg. $200)
- urBeats³ Earphones $72 (Reg. $100)
- Beats Studio³ Wireless Headphones $255 (Reg. $350)
- Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones $204 (Reg. $300)
- More eligible Beats Headphones…
Bose Headphones:
- QuietComfort 35 Wireless II $335 (Reg. $350)
- QuietComfort 35 previous gen $315 (Reg. $330)
- QuietComfort 20 In-Ears $235 (Reg. $250)
- SoundSport Free Truly Wireless $175 (Reg. $200)
- SoundLink Wireless Around-Ears II $215 (Reg. $230)
- SoundSport In-Ears iOS $85 (Reg. $100)
- SoundSport In-Ears Android $85 (Reg. $100)
BeatsX Earphones:
Up to 8 hours of battery life; volume, answer/end, play/pause, and next/previous track controls; carrying case included
Fit for your life, BeatsX earphones are the perfect wireless companion. Experience authentic, clear sound throughout your day with up to 8 hours of battery life. With fast fuel, a 5-minute charge gives you 2 hours of playback. Its unique Flex-Form cable provides all-day comfort and easy pocket portability, while eartip options provide a personalized fit, and secure-fit wingtips offer added stability.