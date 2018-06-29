Hitman Sniper for iOS now updated with new content & available for FREE

- Jun. 29th 2018 10:54 am ET

View Comments

Hitman Sniper for iOS is now available for free. Regularly $1, you can now download the popular sniper game for nothing. Constantly updated with new features and special events, the new PATRIOT Rifle is now available along with a serienew abilities. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 gamers. More details below.

Hitman Sniper: FREE (Reg. $1)

Hitman Sniper: 

BECOME THE ULTIMATE SILENT ASSASSIN

Step into the shoes of Agent 47 in Hitman: Sniper and discover the most compelling sniper experience on mobile.

TACTICAL MISSIONS IN MONTENEGRO

Hone your strategic skills and orchestrate the perfect assassination.

ACTION ZOMBIE CHALLENGE IN DEATH VALLEY

Prepare for non-stop action in a true test of your accuracy and speed of execution.

MORE THAN 150 MISSIONS AND 11 DIFFERENT CONTRACTS

Improve your strategy for the perfect assassination as you uncover secrets and subterfuges.

17 UNIQUE WEAPONS

Eliminate targets, collect weapon parts and complete blueprints to unlock the most powerful rifles.

