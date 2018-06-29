Microsoft Xbox One S Wireless Controllers: Black $34 or Grey/Green $37 shipped

Authorized Xbox reseller Rushourwholesaler via eBay Daily Deals is offering some notable deals on Microsoft Xbox One S Wireless Controllers starting from $33.99 shipped. Simply use code PERFECTDAY at checkout to redeem the special prices. We are seeing price drops on both the standard black model and a rare offer on the grey/green colorway down below. Both of which are the lowest we can find and listed at over $40 on Amazon.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

And remember, you can pick up an Xbox One S console today starting from just $161.50 shipped.

Microsoft Xbox One S Wireless Controllers: