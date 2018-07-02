Shave in the shower w/ this waterproof & USB rechargeable electric razor for $22 (Reg. $30)

SweetLF (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Rechargeable Waterproof Electric Razor for Men at $21.86 Prime shipped when code SWEETLF01 is used at checkout. Regularly closer to $30, this beats the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you need a backup razor for the shower, travel, or spare bathroom, this is a great price. Rated 4.2/5 stars from hundreds of Amazon shoppers.
SweetLF Rechargeable Electric Razor features:
- Enjoy up to about 120 minutes of shaving (or approximately 30 full shaves) per charge
- With 4-direction floating heads, the 3D rotary shaver automatically adapts to the contours of the face, neck and even the jaw, and provides a comfortable and close shave every time
- Skin-friendly and convenient pop-up beard trimmer easily trims sideburns, mustache and any facial hairstyle
- The IPX7 body is waterproof and allows you to use the electric shaver whether wet or dry including even in the shower
- The premium quality motor is not only efficient but quiet as well so you can enjoy every moment shaving