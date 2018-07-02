Shave in the shower w/ this waterproof & USB rechargeable electric razor for $22 (Reg. $30)

SweetLF (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Rechargeable Waterproof Electric Razor for Men at $21.86 Prime shipped when code SWEETLF01 is used at checkout. Regularly closer to $30, this beats the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you need a backup razor for the shower, travel, or spare bathroom, this is a great price. Rated 4.2/5 stars from hundreds of Amazon shoppers.

Apple Smart Keyboard

SweetLF Rechargeable Electric Razor features: