Shave in the shower w/ this waterproof & USB rechargeable electric razor for $22 (Reg. $30)

- Jul. 2nd 2018 4:38 pm ET

$22
View Comments

SweetLF (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Rechargeable Waterproof Electric Razor for Men at $21.86 Prime shipped when code SWEETLF01 is used at checkout. Regularly closer to $30, this beats the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best available. If you need a backup razor for the shower, travel, or spare bathroom, this is a great price. Rated 4.2/5 stars from hundreds of Amazon shoppers.

Apple Smart Keyboard

SweetLF Rechargeable Electric Razor features:

  • Enjoy up to about 120 minutes of shaving (or approximately 30 full shaves) per charge
  • With 4-direction floating heads, the 3D rotary shaver automatically adapts to the contours of the face, neck and even the jaw, and provides a comfortable and close shave every time
  • Skin-friendly and convenient pop-up beard trimmer easily trims sideburns, mustache and any facial hairstyle
  • The IPX7 body is waterproof and allows you to use the electric shaver whether wet or dry including even in the shower
  • The premium quality motor is not only efficient but quiet as well so you can enjoy every moment shaving
$22

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
SweetLF

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)