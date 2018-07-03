Early Prime Day 2018 deals include Echo Show $130, 4-mo. Amazon Music $1, more!

As we detailed earlier this morning, Amazon has officially announced Prime Day 2018. In celebration, a host of its in-house devices and services have gone on sale this morning. Each of these offers are limited to Prime members.
Leading the way is Amazon’s Echo Show for $129.99 shipped. That’s good for $100 off the regular price and the best offer that we’ve ever seen. Echo Show delivers Alexa voice assistant in a table-top speaker with an integrated display. It’s arguably the best way to enjoy Amazon’s personal assistant these days. Rated 4.2/5 stars.
We’re also seeing various discounts on Amazon’s in-house services this morning, led by a four-month subscription to its music streaming service for $1. This offer is for new subscribers only and represents a $28 value. Be sure to note that it will roll over into a full subscription after the initial trial is up.
Prime members can also pick up a three-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited for $1, as well as Audible for $5 per month for three months (Reg. $15).
More on Echo Show:
Voice responses from Alexa are now enhanced with visuals and optimized for visibility across the room. Call or message your family and friends that also have an Echo or the Alexa App, get the news with a video flash briefing, see your Prime Photos, shop with your voice, see lyrics with Amazon Music, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. All you have to do is ask. Echo Show has eight microphones and beamforming technology so it can hear you from across the room—even while music is playing. Echo Show is also an expertly tuned speaker that can fill any room with immersive audio powered by Dolby. When you want to use Echo Show, just say the wake word “Alexa” and Echo Show responds instantly.