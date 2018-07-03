Audio-Technica’s ATH-M50X Headphones + Bluetooth Adapter $135 (Reg. $199), today only

- Jul. 3rd 2018 7:58 am ET

Today only, as a part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Firemall (97% positive feedback from 60,000) via Amazon offers the Audio-Technica ATH-M50X Headphones plus Bluetooth Adapter for $134.99 shipped. For comparison, the headphones alone typically sell for $149 and the adapter is listed at $50. Audio-Technica makes some of our favorite headphones on the market today, so this is a great time to grab a versatile pair. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Headphones feature:

  • Proprietary 45 mm large-aperture drivers with rare earth magnets and copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils, Exceptional clarity throughout an extended frequency range, with deep, accurate bass response
  • Circumaural design contours around the ears for excellent sound isolation in loud environments, 90 swiveling earcups for easy, one-ear monitoring, professional-grade earpad and headband material delivers more durability and comfort. Detachable cable
  • Bluetooth adapter designed to seamlessly attach to the Audio Technica ATH-M50x
  • Engineered to preserve the critically acclaimed sonic performance of the ATH-M50x
