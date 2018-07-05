Score a free $15 credit when adding $60 to Amazon Cash (New customers only)

Amazon is once again offering a free $15 credit to new customers who add $60 or more to their Amazon Cash wallet. To bring anyone unfamiliar up to speed, Amazon Cash lets you buy online products with physical dollar bills, just like you would at the store. A wide range of retailers like 7-11, CVS, GameStop and more have partnered with Amazon. To get started, first head over to Amazon and setup your account to work with Amazon Cash. You’ll find terms and conditions below or on this landing page.
With Prime Day right around the corner, taking advantage of today’s promo is an easy way to lock in some extra cash to spend. If you’re looking to score additional credit, installing the Amazon browser extension can earn you $5 as well.
Terms and conditions:
- When you complete an Amazon Cash transaction at a participating retailer, you are purchasing an Amazon.com gift card in the amount you select and automatically claiming it to your Amazon Balance. Amazon Cash transactions are non-refundable, except as required by law. Other restrictions apply. For full terms, see Terms and Conditions.
- Amazon Cash transaction must occur between 12:01 am (PT) on May 1, 2018 and 11:59 pm (PT) June 30, 2018.
- Offer limited to the first time a customer uses Amazon Cash.
- Offer only applies to products sold by Amazon.com (look for “sold by Amazon.com” on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for this offer, even if “fulfilled by Amazon.com” or “Prime Eligible”.
- Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items.
- Offer limited to one per customer and account.
- The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $15 off products sold by amazon.com.