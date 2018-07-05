Score a free $15 credit when adding $60 to Amazon Cash (New customers only)

Amazon is once again offering a free $15 credit to new customers who add $60 or more to their Amazon Cash wallet. To bring anyone unfamiliar up to speed, Amazon Cash lets you buy online products with physical dollar bills, just like you would at the store. A wide range of retailers like 7-11, CVS, GameStop and more have partnered with Amazon. To get started, first head over to Amazon and setup your account to work with Amazon Cash. You’ll find terms and conditions below or on this landing page.

With Prime Day right around the corner, taking advantage of today’s promo is an easy way to lock in some extra cash to spend. If you’re looking to score additional credit, installing the Amazon browser extension can earn you $5 as well.

Terms and conditions: