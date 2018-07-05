Today’s Best Game Deals: Grand Theft Auto V from $16, Witcher 3 $20, more

Best Buy is now offering Grand Theft Auto V for $19.99 as part of its Deals of the Day. Those still with a GCU membership can grab the game for $15.99. It goes for around $30 at Amazon but GameStop is matching at $20.
More game/console deals:
- Rocket League $10 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Mega Man Legacy Collection $6 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 $12 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt $20 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon/GameStop
- Rayman Legends Switch $20 (Reg. $30+) | GameStop
- Buy 1 Get 1 50% off Nintendo 3DS Games | Best Buy
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege from $30 (Reg. $40+) | GameStop
- Yakuza 0 $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Stardew Valley $13 (Reg. $20+) | Walmart
- Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete $20 or $16 w/ GCU (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Horizon Zero Dawn $10 or $8 w/ GCU (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
ICYMI: Nintendo is bringing Labo support to Mario Kart 8 so you can race w/ your cardboard creations. And Microsoft announced a pair of new Minecraft & PUBG Xbox One console bundles.
Down below you’ll find more console game deals and new products. Your daily iOS/Mac app sales are on the way!
