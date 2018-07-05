Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Demon’s Rise, AirDisk Pro, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable price drops on AirDisk Pro, Doom and Destiny, Demon’s Rise, Civilization games, Assassin’s Creed Identity and more. You’ll find a complete list of today’s absolute best apps curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Visual Math 4D: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Demon’s Rise: $1 (Reg. $8)
iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Million Onion Hotel: $3 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: SteamWorld Heist: $5 (Reg. $10)
iOS Universal: AmpliTube for iPad: $15 (Reg. $20)
iPhone: AmpliTube: $15 (Reg. $20)
iOS Universal: Assassin’s Creed Identity: $2 (Reg. $5)
Mac: Civilization: Beyond Earth: $20 (Reg. $40)
Mac: Civilization V: $15 (Reg. $30)
More Apps Still Alive:
iOS Universal: Word Mess: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Flying Benjamins HD: FREE (Reg. $25)
iOS Universal: Instaflash Pro: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Instaflash: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Colorburn: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Metal Detector PRO.: FREE (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Tape Measure PRO.: FREE (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal/Apple Watch: SkySafari 6 Pro: $26 (Reg. $30)
iOS Universal: Grim Fandango Remastered: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: MaxCurve: $3 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: ASA’s Sailing Challenge: $2 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Joining Hands: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Full Throttle Remastered: $2 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $4 (Reg. $8)
iPhone: STEP – Journal for Life: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $8 (Reg. $15)
Mac: Jump Desktop (RDP, VNC, Fluid): $15 (Reg. $30)