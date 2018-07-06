Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB gets nearly $150 discount at Target

Target offers Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB for $849.99 shipped in all colors. Regularly $999, today’s offer is nearly $150 off and a match of our previous mention. Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro ships with an A10X Fusion Chip, 12MP camera, up to 10-hours of battery life and more.
Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro features:
- 10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
- 2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
- Apple A10X SoC with M10 Coprocessor
- 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
- Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
- Rear 12MP Camera
- Four-Speaker Audio Design
- Night Shift, True Tone Display
- Lightning Connector, Smart Connector