Apple's 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB gets nearly $150 discount at Target

- Jul. 6th 2018 10:24 am ET

$850
Target offers Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 512GB for $849.99 shipped in all colors. Regularly $999, today’s offer is nearly $150 off and a match of our previous mention. Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro ships with an A10X Fusion Chip, 12MP camera, up to 10-hours of battery life and more.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10X SoC with M10 Coprocessor
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 12MP Camera
  • Four-Speaker Audio Design
  • Night Shift, True Tone Display
  • Lightning Connector, Smart Connector
