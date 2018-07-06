Save 20% on Beyerdynamic’s DT 770 Over-Ear Headphones, now at $129 shipped

Newegg offers the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Over-Ear Headphones for $129 shipped when code 706SPWKS21 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for closer to $160 at Amazon, that’s good for a 20% discount and beats our previous mention by $1. We haven’t seen it sell for less this year, and today’s offer comes within $12 of the all-time low from Black Friday. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Headphones features:

Closed over-ear headphones, ideal for professional recording and monitoring; Gold plated stereo jack plug (3.5 mm) and 1/4″ adapter (6.35 mm)

Perfect for studio and stage recordings thanks to their pure, high-resolution sound

The soft, circumaural and replaceable velour ear pads ensure high wearing comfort

Hard-wearing, durable and robust workmanship Made in Germany

Practical single-sided cable (3.0m cable). Headphone frequency response- 5 – 35.000 Hz. Transmission Type-Wired. Nominal sound pressure level- 96 dB