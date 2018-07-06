Save 20% on Beyerdynamic’s DT 770 Over-Ear Headphones, now at $129 shipped

- Jul. 6th 2018 1:05 pm ET

View Comments

Newegg offers the Beyerdynamic DT 770 Over-Ear Headphones for $129 shipped when code 706SPWKS21 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for closer to $160 at Amazon, that’s good for a 20% discount and beats our previous mention by $1. We haven’t seen it sell for less this year, and today’s offer comes within $12 of the all-time low from Black Friday. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 1,100 customers.

Beyerdynamic DT 770 Headphones features:

  • Closed over-ear headphones, ideal for professional recording and monitoring; Gold plated stereo jack plug (3.5 mm) and 1/4″ adapter (6.35 mm)
  • Perfect for studio and stage recordings thanks to their pure, high-resolution sound
  • The soft, circumaural and replaceable velour ear pads ensure high wearing comfort
  • Hard-wearing, durable and robust workmanship Made in Germany
  • Practical single-sided cable (3.0m cable). Headphone frequency response- 5 – 35.000 Hz. Transmission Type-Wired. Nominal sound pressure level- 96 dB

Guides

Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Newegg

Newegg
Beyerdynamic

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go