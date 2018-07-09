Download Alto’s Adventure on iOS/Apple TV for just $2 right now (Reg. $5)

- Jul. 9th 2018 10:14 am ET

After seeing a notable deal on Alto’s Odyssey a couple weeks ago, we are now getting nice price drop on the original. Alto’s Adventure is regularly $5 but can now be downloaded to all your iOS devices (also compatible with Apple TV) for $1.99. This is matching the lowest we have tracked since the Black Friday holiday season last year. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 10,000 gamers.

iOS Universal: Alto’s Adventure: $2 (Reg. $5)

Alto’s Adventure: 

Join Alto and his friends as they embark on an endless snowboarding odyssey. Journey across the beautiful alpine hills of their native wilderness, through neighbouring villages, ancient woodlands, and long-abandoned ruins.

Along the way you’ll rescue runaway llamas, grind rooftops, leap over terrifying chasms and outwit the mountain elders – all while braving the ever changing elements and passage of time upon the mountain.

