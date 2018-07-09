Google’s Chromecast 2nd Gen. & Chromecast Audio drop to $25 (Reg. $35)

Walmart offers the Google Chromecast 2nd Generation for $25 with free in-store pickup. Complimentary delivery is available on orders of $35+. Also at Best Buy, Target, Beach Camera, BuyDig, B&H, PC Richard & Son, and direct. We normally don’t see most major retailers drop the Chromecast 2nd Gen. by $10, so this is a rare opportunity. Use Chromecast to upgrade non-smart TVs to have the ability to play YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, and more. Great for cord-cutters trying to save cash on cable bills. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 21,000 Best Buy shoppers.

Also on sale at select retailers is the Chromecast Audio for $25 (Reg. $35). Available at Walmart, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and Adorama. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands at Best Buy. Use the Chromecast Audio to upgrade speakers with smart features like Spotify and Google Play Music. Read our full review here.

Looking for 4K content? The Chromecast Ultra with 4K HDR support is just $49 shipped right now.

Chromecast features:

Stream music in every room of the house with Google Chromecast. Access over 100 apps to listen to your favorites anytime. Plus, you can use your smartphone as a remote to play, pause, or adjust the volume. And texts or calls won’t interrupt the music.