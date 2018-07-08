Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streamer hits $49 shipped ($20 off)

B&H offers the Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player for $49 shipped. Also at Best Buy for $1 more. Regularly $69, today’s deal is $2 less than our previous mention and the lowest that we’ve tracked this year. Google Chromecast is perfect for streaming 4K HDR content thanks to its dual-band 802.11ac connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Google Chromecast Ultra 4K features:
- Wirelessly Stream & Mirror Content
- HDR and 4K Ultra HD Video
- Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Connectivity
- Integrated HDMI Connector
- Control from Mobile Devices
- Compact Circular Design
- Includes Ethernet Adapter
- Works with Google Assistant