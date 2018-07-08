Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streamer hits $49 shipped ($20 off)

- Jul. 8th 2018 8:09 am ET

$49
View Comments

B&H offers the Google Chromecast Ultra 4K Streaming Media Player for $49 shipped. Also at Best Buy for $1 more. Regularly $69, today’s deal is $2 less than our previous mention and the lowest that we’ve tracked this year. Google Chromecast is perfect for streaming 4K HDR content thanks to its dual-band 802.11ac connectivity. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Google Chromecast Ultra 4K features:

  • Wirelessly Stream & Mirror Content
  • HDR and 4K Ultra HD Video
  • Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Connectivity
  • Integrated HDMI Connector
  • Control from Mobile Devices
  • Compact Circular Design
  • Includes Ethernet Adapter
  • Works with Google Assistant
$49

Guides

Best Streaming Media Player Deals

Best Streaming Media Player Deals

Media streamers provide access to TV shows, movies, music, and other content from internet services like Netflix, Hulu, iTunes, Amazon, and others. Many of these players also let you share your own media directly from your smartphone or tablet.
Google

Google

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp