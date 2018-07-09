Echo Dot on sale for $35 shipped ahead of Prime Day 2018 (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers its second generation Echo Dot for $34.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy. Regularly $50, that’s good for 30% off and is the second best price we’ve tracked at Amazon. With Prime Day just around the corner, having an Echo Dot on-hand is one of the easiest ways to ensure you’re getting all the deals next week. Rated 4.3/5 stars.
Amazon Echo Dot features:
- Echo Dot (2nd Generation) is a hands-free, voice-controlled device that uses Alexa to play music, control smart home devices, make calls, send and receive messages, provide information, read the news, set music alarms, read audiobooks from Audible, control Amazon Video on Fire TV, and more
- Connects to speakers or headphones through Bluetooth or 3.5 mm stereo cable to play music from Amazon Music, Spotify, Pandora, iHeartRadio, and TuneIn. Play music simultaneously across Echo devices and speakers connected via cable with multi-room music.
- Call or message almost anyone hands-free with your Echo device. Also, instantly connect to other Echo devices in your home using just your voice.