Marshall’s Major II Bluetooth Headphones fall to new low at $49 shipped (Reg. $75)

- Jul. 9th 2018 4:22 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering Prime members the Marshall Major II Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones for $49 shipped. You’ll find that the price automatically drops when checking out. That’s good for an extra 20% off the going rate at Amazon, but saves you over $25 compared to B&H. Today’s offer beats the previous Amazon all-time low by $6. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 525 shoppers. 

Marshall Major II Headphones features:

  • Bluetooth aptX gives you the freedom and convenience of a wireless headphone combined with over 50 years of tried and true Marshall performance.
  • The Major II Bluetooth keeps the music going strong with over 30 hours of play time on a single charge. This is above the industry standard. Time to full recharge: 6 Hours
  • With the analogue control knob you can play, pause, shuffle and adjust the volume. Phone functionality is also included so you can answer, reject or end a call with a few simple clicks.
  • 40mm dynamic drivers are custom tuned for excellent bass response, smooth mids and screaming highs.
  • The Major II is the perfect travel companion. Its collapsible design makes it easy to store when not in use. A detachable 3.5mm cord and USB charging cable comes with the Major II Bluetooth. In case you find yourself low on power, just plug in the USB cable to recharge.

