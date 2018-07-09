Planescape Torment tactical iOS RPG now matching all-time low at $4 (Reg. $10)

Planescape: Torment is a tactical roleplaying game that is now available for $3.99 on the App Store. Regularly $10, this is matching the lowest price we have ever tracked. The 4+ star rated RPG has just recently been updated with loads of enhancements and additional gameplay features as well. More details below.

Uncover secrets of past lives in this story-rich, tactical roleplaying game set in Sigil, a dark fantasy city at the heart of the Dungeons & Dragons multiverse. Explore the planes, survive combat alongside a party of bizarre companions, and solve puzzles unlike any ever seen in the genre.

The original Planescape: Torment was released in 1999 to widespread critical acclaim. It won RPG of the Year from multiple outlets for its unconventional story, characters, and amazing soundtrack. Since then, millions of Planescape: Torment fans have enjoyed exploring the strange and dangerous city of Sigil and surrounding planes.