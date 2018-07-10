Amazon is blowing out Dash Buttons today for $1 + $5 credit w/ first press

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers its Prime members a huge selection of Dash Buttons for $0.99. Regularly $5, this offer is sweetened even further by Amazon including a $5 credit after your first press. This is a great way to try out Dash Buttons and get a little free credit along the way. Shop the entire sale here.

More on Amazon Dash Buttons:

  • Amazon Dash Button is a Wi-Fi connected device that reorders your favorite product with the press of a button. Each Dash Button is paired with a product of your choice, which is selected through the Amazon App on your Android or iOS smartphone during the set-up process.
  • Free after first press. Buy Dash Button for 4.99 and receive a 4.99 credit after your first press.
  • Easy to use. Press Dash Button to order your favorite products and never run out.
  • Buy with confidence. Get the same low prices we offer on Amazon.com.
  • Prime members get free shipping
