Nostalgia and classical games seem to be making a comeback. We’ve got the PlayStation Classic, rumors of the Nintendo 64 Classic, SNES Classic, and now SEGA Genesis Classics for Nintendo Switch.

This new launch is different from the others, though. While the PlayStation Classic and other relaunches actually rebuilt the entire console, this will let you play SEGA Genesis Classics on your Nintendo Switch. Already launched on other consoles, we can’t wait to get our hands on this title for Switch in early December.

SEGA Genesis Classics for Nintendo Switch:

There are over 50 total titles across all genres to enjoy here. From cult-classics like Sonic the Hedgehog to Landstalker, Streets of Rage, and more, there’s bound to be titles for you in here. I’m most excited for Sonic, as it was one of my favorites to play on my Genesis back in the day.

Hot on the heels of the Sega Ages titles announced last week and set to launch during the Tokyo Gaming Show, SEga continues a winter of bringing great classics to the portable Switch. Retro fans can now finally play the Genesis / Mega Drive collection on their way to school or work, in their lunch break or basically anywhere on the go! Sega Genesis Classics / Sega Mega Drive Classics has over 50 retro favorites to experience across every genre: arcade action, shooters, beat’m ups, puzzlers and hidden gems, with a raft of modern features. Exclusively for the Nintendo Switch players can now compete in same-screen local coop mode and use each Joy-Con individually if desired. Familiar features like online multiplayer, achievements, mirror modes, rewind and save states are all part of the collection for everyone to revisit and enjoy.

New features for classic titles:

Though these titles are from ages past, they weren’t left in the stone age. New features that we’ve come to know and love about modern games are now a part of our favorites. You’ll be able to save your game at any time, rewind if you mess up, customize your controls, or even partake in online multiplayer battles. This helps to update some awesome games, while still retaining the same amazing gameplay we all came to know and love.

SEGA Genesis Classics titles:

Alex Kidd in the Enchanted Castle

Alien Soldier

Alien Storm

Altered Beast

Beyond Oasis

Bio-Hazard Battle

Bonanza Bros.

Columns

Columns III: Revenge of Columns

Comix Zone

Crack Down

Decap Attack

Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine

Dynamite Headdy

ESWAT: City Under Siege

Fatal Labyrinth

Flicky

Gain Ground

Galaxy Force II

Golden Axe, II, III

Gunstar Heroes

Kid Chameleon

Landstalker

Light Crusader

Phantasy Star II, III: Generations of Doom, IV: The End of the Millenium

Ristar

Shadow Dancer: The Secret of Shinobi

Shining in the Darkness

Shining Force, II

Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master

Sonic the Hedgehog, 2, 3D Blast, Spinball

Space Harrier II

Streets of Rage, 2, & 3

Super Thunder Blade

Sword of Vermilion

The Revenge of Shinobi

ToeJam & Earl

ToeJam & Earl in Panic on Funkotron

Vectorman

VectorMan 2

Virtua Fighter 2

SEGA Genesis Classic for Nintendo Switch availability:

You can currently pre-order SEGA Genesis Classics on Nintendo Switch for $29.99 at most major retailers including Amazon, Target, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, and more. The release is slated for December 7th, 2018, which is just in time for holiday shopping. As Black Friday is just around the corner, it’s very possible that we’ll see discounts on this game either direct or in bundles. So if you’re all about getting a great deal, that’s just about three weeks away.