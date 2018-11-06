Enjoy retro games how they were meant to be w/ this Switch controller for $21.50 shipped

Amazon offers the 8Bitdo SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad in GP Yellow Edition for Nintendo Switch for $21.64 shipped. Normally $30, this is a new all-time low in this color and the best available. These gamepads are perfect for playing retro-inspired games on your Switch. Though ratings are slim here, 8Bitdo is well-reviewed at Amazon. Check out our announcement coverage for more details.

Nomad Base Station

Speaking of retro games, this would be a great addition to the SEGA Genesis Classics game coming to Switch on December 7th.

8Bitdo SN30 Bluetooth Gamepad for Switch features: