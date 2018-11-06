Stop paying your ISP $120 per year for a modem, NETGEAR’s DOCSIS 3.0 model is $50 shipped

Amazon offers the NETGEAR CM500-1AZNAS DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem for $49.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally selling for $60, that’s good for a $10 discount and one of the lowest prices we’ve seen this year. For comparison, today’s offer comes within $10 of the all-time low from Black Friday 2017. This modem features up to 686 Mbps speeds and saves you up to $120 a year compared to renting your modem from an ISP. Rated 4/5 stars from over 4,800 customers.

NETGEAR’s modem is certified to work with popular service providers like Comcast, though you’ll want to check with your ISP just in case. Other modems on Amazon with similar specs sell for $10 to $15 more, for comparison.

Don’t forget that TP-Link’s Dual-Band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router in on sale for $157 shipped. Having Ethernet issues? NETGEAR’s 16-Port PoE Gigabit Switch is on sale for $144.

NETGEAR DOCSIS 3.0 Cable Modem features:

Support Cable Internet Service plans up to 686 Mbps

Eliminate rental fees and save up to $120 per year

Not compatible with: Verizon, AT&T, or CenturyLink. Not compatible with bundled voice services

Compatible with Xfinity from Comcast, Spectrum, Cox, CableONE & more.

Ideal for streaming HD videos, faster downloads, and high-speed online gaming