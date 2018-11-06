The new Casetify Link Apple Watch Band is here. Available in two colorways, the new band sports a steel build and certainly won’t cost you as much as the official Apple version. Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

When Apple launched the new Series 4 Watch back in September we learned that just about all of the previous generation bands will be compatible. This is certainly great news for anyone who has been stocking up on various options, but there are a number of new straps out there that might be worth adding to the collection. You’ll find our complete list of the best compatible Watch bands for Series 4 along with the new Nato Pad & Quill strap right here. But for now, it’s time to check out the new Casetify Link Apple Watch Band.

New Casetify Link Apple Watch Band

Compatible with Apple Watch Series 1 through 4, the new Casetify Link Apple Watch Band features a stainless steel build with some interesting touches of detail. The outer links on the band feature a finely polished finish that are designed to contrast the larger inner links, of which you’ll find a more brushed metal-like finish to create the “luxe look” the company was after. All in all, it looks like Casetify got the job done.

As is the case with most of the Apple Watch link bracelet-like bands, you will be able to make adjustments to better fit your wrist. The band comes with a metal link remover tool if it’s a little bit too loose for you. However, if it’s too small, it looks like you’re out of luck, and there doesn’t appear to be an extra link package yet. For those unfamiliar, Apple offers a $49 bracelet kit so you can add additional links for a better fit.

Every Casetify product is made-to-order and hand-inspected from corner to corner. With this, we can: ensure high-quality products, remain environmentally conscious by preventing excess waste, and most importantly, offer our employees a livable wage and health benefits. We promise 100% satisfaction.

Pricing and Availability:

The new Casetify Link Apple Watch Band comes in black or rose gold to match your new Apple wearable. It is also available in 38, 40, 42 and 44mm sizes and will run you $95 with free shipping worldwide. While not necessarily the best comparison, Apple’s version of the link bracelet goes for $349. Despite it likely sporting a more expensive metal, among other things, the new Casetify option is a great alternative at less than half the price. Even the Apple Milanese options are $50 more.