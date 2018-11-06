Level up your game with the SteelSeries Arctis 7 Wireless Headset at $125 (Reg. $150)

Amazon is currently offering the SteelSeries Arctis 7 PC and Playstation Gaming Headset (2019 Edition) for $124.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Normally selling for $150 direct from SteelSeries, today’s offer is only the second price drop we’ve seen and a new all-time low. This headset offers lossless and surround sound audio. So far it carries a 4.8/5 star rating, though the previous generation one has 3.8/5 stars from 1,400 customers.

Don’t need the greatest from SteelSeries? Consider picking up the lower-end Arctis 3 (2019 Edition) for $70 shipped at Amazon. Save even more and opt for the AmazonBasics Headset at $30.

SteelSeries Arctis 7 Gaming Headset features: