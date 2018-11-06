Smartphone Accessories: urBeats3 Earphones with 3.5mm plug $40 shipped, more

- Nov. 6th 2018 10:35 am ET

Newegg offers the urBeats3 Earphones with 3.5mm plug in Gray for $39.95 shipped when using code EMCSEEPV2 at checkout. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate at Amazon and Apple, matches our previous mention, and is the lowest available. These earbuds rock the usual Beats aesthetic and sound quality. Beats products are highly-rated across the board

urBeats3 wired earphones feature fine-tuned acoustic design via an axial-aligned driver to deliver an exceptional listening experience. This means that no matter what music you’re playing, you’ll get optimized sound output. Laser-precision venting provides micro-pressure balanced bass while dual-chamber acoustics deliver synchronized sound and natural tonality across all types of music.

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
