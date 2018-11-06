Smartphone Accessories: urBeats3 Earphones with 3.5mm plug $40 shipped, more

Newegg offers the urBeats3 Earphones with 3.5mm plug in Gray for $39.95 shipped when using code EMCSEEPV2 at checkout. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate at Amazon and Apple, matches our previous mention, and is the lowest available. These earbuds rock the usual Beats aesthetic and sound quality. Beats products are highly-rated across the board.
More smartphone accessories:
- Sony WHH800/B H.Ear On 2 Mini Bluetooth Headphones: $90 (Reg. $230) | BuyDig
- Sennheiser HD1 Headphones: $150 (Reg. $250) | Amazon
- Apple’s official iPhone 8 Plus/X Leather Case drops to new low, from $19 shipped (Reg. $49)
- IQIYI 3.3-Foot MFi Lightning Charger Cable: $4 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- w/ code G4FIKUM8
- Aukey 27W USB-C Charger: $14 (Reg. $22) | Amazon
- w/ code D46QATP7
- Dynex 2.4A USB Wall Outlet: $15 (Reg. $25) | Best Buy
- Cubevit iPhone XS Max Screen Protector 3-Pack: $4 (Reg. $9) | Amazon
- w/ code N6WWO9AA
- Kwikset Convert Deadbolt adds Z-Wave control to your front door at $99 (Reg. $130)
- ZealSound Triple Wireless Charger: $25 (Reg. $35) | Amazon
- w/ code 30JD1DB4
- Aukey Aluminum 4.8A Dual USB Car Charger: $7 (Reg. $11) | Amazon
- w/ code AUKEY22C
Deals still live from yesterday:
- Anker’s top-rated Lightning and USB-C cables on sale this week, more from $7
- Apple Watch Series 3 w/ official Apple band from $259 shipped (38/42mm, GPS or Cell)
- AmazonBasics Bluetooth CarKit: $6.50 (Reg. $10) | Amazon
- OLALA 13000mAh Portable Charger with Built-in Lightning Cable: $17 (Reg. $34) | Amazon
- w/ code 1POLALA50
- Mpow 2 Pack Magnetic Car Phone Mount: $6 (Reg. $8) | Amazon
- w/ code MPOW018B
- OLALA USB-C 10000mAh Portable Charger: $16 (Reg. $32) | Amazon
- w/ code 50OLALA1F
urBeats3 wired earphones feature fine-tuned acoustic design via an axial-aligned driver to deliver an exceptional listening experience. This means that no matter what music you’re playing, you’ll get optimized sound output. Laser-precision venting provides micro-pressure balanced bass while dual-chamber acoustics deliver synchronized sound and natural tonality across all types of music.