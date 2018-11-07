Bring home Apple’s 12″ MacBook 512GB for $1,000 today at Amazon (Refurb, Orig. $1,599)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Woot via Amazon is offering some solid deals on certified refurbished MacBooks. You can grab the latest Apple 12-inch MacBook 1.3GHz/512GB/8GB for $999.99 shipped. Regularly $1,599 new from Apple, that’s $600 in savings and the best price around. Along with the 512GBs SSD internal, it also sports USB-C and an Intel Core i5 processor. While those brand new MacBook Airs look pretty sweet, today’s deal is also $200+ less and has more than double the storage. Head below for more details and browse the rest of today’s Gold Box right here.

These MacBooks “look and work like new”. They have been “inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers” and include a 1-year warranty from Woot.

Speaking of Apple deals, Black Friday pricing is live on Apple’s 9.7-inch iPad, Apple HomePod is still down at $230 shipped and here are this week’s best iTunes movie deals from $1.

