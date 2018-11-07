Pair your new Mac with LG’s 29-inch UltraWide USB-C Monitor for $179 ($70 off), more from $80

- Nov. 7th 2018 3:52 pm ET

0

BuyDig offers the LG 29UM59A-P 29-inch 1080p UltraWide Monitor for $178.99 shipped when checking out with code SYNC. That’s good for a $70 discount from the going rate and comes within $10 of the all-time low. This monitor features a USB-C input alongside an HDMI port, 75Hz refresh rate, and more. This is a great display to pair with your new MacBook Air or Mac mini. Rated 4.6/5 starsHead below for more monitor deals.

Put your savings to use and grab a new HDMI cable or even a Thunderbolt 3 cable, to make sure your device works with the monitor right out of the box. Have a new MacBook Air? You won’t want to miss these Anker USB-C accessories from $8 via Amazon

Other monitor discounts include:

LG 29-inch 1080p UltraWide Monitor features:

The UltraWide 21:9 aspect ratio makes games and movies more immersive than ever. The clarity of 1080p pixel Full HD resolution with IPS is a game-changer. Simply put, from any viewing angle, everything looks more crisp and detailed in Full HD.

Guides

Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

LG

LG
buydig

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go