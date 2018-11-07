Pair your new Mac with LG’s 29-inch UltraWide USB-C Monitor for $179 ($70 off), more from $80

BuyDig offers the LG 29UM59A-P 29-inch 1080p UltraWide Monitor for $178.99 shipped when checking out with code SYNC. That’s good for a $70 discount from the going rate and comes within $10 of the all-time low. This monitor features a USB-C input alongside an HDMI port, 75Hz refresh rate, and more. This is a great display to pair with your new MacBook Air or Mac mini. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more monitor deals.

Put your savings to use and grab a new HDMI cable or even a Thunderbolt 3 cable, to make sure your device works with the monitor right out of the box. Have a new MacBook Air? You won’t want to miss these Anker USB-C accessories from $8 via Amazon

Other monitor discounts include:

LG 29-inch 1080p UltraWide Monitor features: