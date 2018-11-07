SimpliSafe’s Protect Home bundle includes the new Video Doorbell Pro at $270 ($440 value)

Best Buy offers the SimpliSafe Protect Home Security System bundled with the new Smart Video Doorbell Pro for $269.99 shipped. That’s good for a $440 savings compared to buying both the system and doorbell separately. We last saw SimpliSafe’s Protect Home sell for $205, but today’s promotion is the best value we’ve tracked all-time. The system carries a 4.4/5 star rating and you can check out our announcement coverage for more info on SimpliSafe’s Video Doorbell.

Alternatively, you can outfit your home with the Ring Alarm Home Security System for $199. Backed by Amazon, the system has rock solid Alexa integration and more. Though you won’t get a smart doorbell bundled with the system, Ring’s own version can be added on for $100.

Need to keep an eye on your home? Netgear’s Arlo 3 camera system includes FREE 7-day cloud recording and is down to just $250.

SimpliSafe Protect Home bundle features:

Defend your home from intruders with this SimpliSafe security system. Its wireless design provides reliable, multilayer protection and avoids interruptions from cut phone lines and power outages, and it connects to an app for remote operation. Give your home round-the-clock protection with this SimpliSafe Video Doorbell Pro. The 1080p HD camera captures sharp, clear video of anyone standing on your doorstep whether it’s dark out or light out.