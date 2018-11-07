The new 8Bitdo GBros. is a wireless GameCube controller adapter for Nintendo Switch. Pro or not, many people still prefer the classic controller for Super Smash Bros. and with Ultimate’s release right around the corner now, this one might be worth a closer look.

There’s certainly no shortage of newer GameCube-like controllers out there. Even Nintendo has issued a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition for $29.99, available both on its own and inside the Limited Edition version of the highly-anticipated game. In fact, both PDP and PowerA also have officially-licensed third party options on the way starting at $24.99. You can read more about both of those right here and here.

GBros. Wireless GameCube Controller Adapter:

However, if you’re looking to use one of your other wired gamepads or a classic GameCube controller, then an adapter is in order. The new 8Bitdo GBros. wireless GameCube controller adapter is compatible with GC gamepads but will also work with NES Classic, SNES Classic, and Wii Classic controllers as well. 8Bitdo seems to suggest other wired gamepads will work, but these are the only specific mentions here.

Those old wired adapters will certainly get the job done, but there’s nothing like a wireless controller during heated Smash Bros. battles. You just plug your compatible wired controller of choice into the 8Bitdo GBros. and it will then beam your commands over the air to your Nintendo Switch using Bluetooth. Simple but effective.

.

There are also a few more minor interesting features here as well. For one, you can simultaneously use the device to connect to a Windows system. A built-on toggle switch “allows you to connect to your Switch and X-input capable software on Windows (Windows 7 and above).@ The Windows connection also supports Turbo mode and the mini adapter has both a built-in Home button and a Screenshot quick key.

Pricing and Availability:

The new 8Bitdo GBros. wireless GameCube controller adapter is available for pre-order right now at Amazon for $19.99 shipped. It will release on December 7th, the same day Super Smash Bros. Ultimate hits for the Switch.

Meanwhile, if you don’t have a classic GameCube controller already (or you lost/sold yours some time ago), you’re in luck. GameStop is offering pre-owned GameCube controllers for $15 with in-store pickup. That drops to $13.50 if you’re a PowerUp Rewards member.

In case you missed it among all of the Black Friday 2018 coverage, Nintendo broadcasted the final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Direct event earlier this month. It was filled with new details on the game including the final few fighters we hadn’t heard about yet, Spirits mode, the story campaign, and loads of information on new amiibo. If you haven’t locked in your pre-order for the game yet, don’t miss day-one shipping and the Amazon Prime member credit.

Just for good measure, Metroid and two other NES titles are coming to Nintendo Switch Online later this month and here’s everything we know about the rumored new Switch hardware.