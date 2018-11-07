Regardless of your stance on Nintendo Switch Online, the service is now giving fans a few more incentives to lock in their subscriptions. Switch Online is getting three “new” retro NES titles later this month, headlined by Metroid. Head below for more details.

This will be Nintendo’s second major update to its Switch Online service. Just last month it brought the exclusive new Legend of Zelda Living the life of luxury! title, alongside some other new additions. Similarly, for November we’re getting one crowd-pleaser as well as two lesser-known titles.

The real star of the show for this month’s NES titles is Metroid. The game’s release in 1986 brought with it Samus’ debut, a fan-favorite character. And while a new Metroid title is in the works, fans who can’t wait can now dive into this beloved retro title.

There’s also Mighty Bomb Jack and TwinBee, two games which won’t be as eye-catching as Metroid. They are definitely entertaining, but without the added nostalgia, they won’t be bringing in new subscribers like Metroid certainly will.

When details on Switch Online began trickling out earlier this year, we knew that Nintendo planned on updates to its catalog of retro games. And with its first addition in October, it seemed like nothing more than a show of good faith. But now we’ll have gotten our second installment of new titles in just two months, so it’s safe to say subscribers will regularly be seeing new games appear in their library.

While the hope of a true Virtual Console may be long gone, it’s good that Nintendo is staying true to its word with frequent title additions. At its current pace, Nintendo Switch Online could be looking at up to 36 new titles per year. If that’s the case, it seems like Nintendo is giving its third party developers some inspiration for hitting the desired 20-30 new titles per week.

Metroid, Mighty Bomb Jack, and TwinBee will be coming to Switch Online come November 14th. So if you aren’t eagerly awaiting the release of Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee, then these retro titles will hold you over until Super Smash Bros. Ultimate debuts in December.

Does the inclusion of these three new titles change how you feel about subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online? Let us know in the comments below or over on Twitter @9to5Toys.