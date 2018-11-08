Apple’s brand new 13-inch MacBook Air is already on sale, now $1,100 shipped

- Nov. 8th 2018 3:22 pm ET

Feature
$1,100
0

Trursted eBay seller Electronics Valley offers the new Apple 13-inch MacBook 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB for $1,099.99 shipped. That’s good for $99 off the regular price and the first notable discount that we’ve tracked. The latest MacBook Air sports a new Retina display, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, Touch ID and more. Be sure to leverage your savings towards a sleeve to keep your new device safe and one of Anker’s discount USB-C hubs to connect your legacy devices.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:

  • 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core
  • 8GB of Onboard RAM | 128GB SSD
  • 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina IPS Display
  • Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 617
  • Thunderbolt 3 | 3.5mm Headphone Jack
  • Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 4.2
  • Integrated Touch ID Sensor
  • LED-Backlit Keyboard
  • Force Touch Trackpad
  • macOS Mojave
$1,100

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Mac

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp