Apple’s brand new 13-inch MacBook Air is already on sale, now $1,100 shipped

Trursted eBay seller Electronics Valley offers the new Apple 13-inch MacBook 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB for $1,099.99 shipped. That’s good for $99 off the regular price and the first notable discount that we’ve tracked. The latest MacBook Air sports a new Retina display, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, Touch ID and more. Be sure to leverage your savings towards a sleeve to keep your new device safe and one of Anker’s discount USB-C hubs to connect your legacy devices.
Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features:
- 1.6 GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core
- 8GB of Onboard RAM | 128GB SSD
- 13.3″ 2560 x 1600 Retina IPS Display
- Integrated Intel UHD Graphics 617
- Thunderbolt 3 | 3.5mm Headphone Jack
- Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) | Bluetooth 4.2
- Integrated Touch ID Sensor
- LED-Backlit Keyboard
- Force Touch Trackpad
- macOS Mojave