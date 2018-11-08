Apple’s brand new 13-inch MacBook Air is already on sale, now $1,100 shipped

Trursted eBay seller Electronics Valley offers the new Apple 13-inch MacBook 1.6GHz/8GB/128GB for $1,099.99 shipped. That’s good for $99 off the regular price and the first notable discount that we’ve tracked. The latest MacBook Air sports a new Retina display, Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, Touch ID and more. Be sure to leverage your savings towards a sleeve to keep your new device safe and one of Anker’s discount USB-C hubs to connect your legacy devices.

Apple 13-inch MacBook Air features: