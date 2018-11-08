Rare discounts on Apple’s official accessories: iPhone X folio $40, iPad sleeves, more from $25

- Nov. 8th 2018 10:17 am ET

0

We’ve spotted a number of notable discounts on previous generation Apple accessories this morning. If you’re rocking an iPhone X or iPad Pro, this is a rare chance to save on first-party cases. Leading the way over at Groupon is Apple’s iPhone X Leather Folio Case in three colors for $39.99 shipped. Originally $99, Amazon currently has it for $70 and today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. This case has designated storage for your credit cards, a microfiber lining, and more.

Other notable Apple accessory deals include:

Apple iPhone X Leather Folio features:

  • Covers front and back of the iPhone X
  • Designed to protect your smartphone from accidental damage
  • Soft microfiber lining on the interior
  • Single cut-out on the back for the camera
  • Compatible with Qi wireless charging
  • Wakes the phone by opening the cover
  • Built-in slots for money or cards

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Best Buy Apple Target

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp