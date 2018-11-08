Rare discounts on Apple’s official accessories: iPhone X folio $40, iPad sleeves, more from $25

We’ve spotted a number of notable discounts on previous generation Apple accessories this morning. If you’re rocking an iPhone X or iPad Pro, this is a rare chance to save on first-party cases. Leading the way over at Groupon is Apple’s iPhone X Leather Folio Case in three colors for $39.99 shipped. Originally $99, Amazon currently has it for $70 and today’s deal is $20 less than our previous mention. This case has designated storage for your credit cards, a microfiber lining, and more.
Other notable Apple accessory deals include:
- 10.5-inch iPad Pro Leather Sleeve in Brown: $48.50 (Reg. $80+) | Target
- Also at Amazon, currently backordered
- iPhone X Silicone Case: $34 (Reg. $39) | Amazon
- iPhone X Leather Case: $39 (Reg. $49) | Amazon
- iPhone 8/7 Leather Case: $25 (Reg. $49) | Amazon
- iPhone 8/7 Plus Leather Case: $25 (Reg. $49) | Amazon
Apple iPhone X Leather Folio features:
- Covers front and back of the iPhone X
- Designed to protect your smartphone from accidental damage
- Soft microfiber lining on the interior
- Single cut-out on the back for the camera
- Compatible with Qi wireless charging
- Wakes the phone by opening the cover
- Built-in slots for money or cards