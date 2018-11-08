The highly-rated iOS Don’t Starve games get rare price drops today from $1 (Reg. $5)

We have some great deals today on the Don’t Starve survival games for iOS. The original Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition regularly sells for $5 but is now matching the all-time low at $1. You’ll also find the sequel/expansion Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked for $1, down from its usual $5 price tag. Along with gorgeous paper cut out-style graphics, players will have to learn how to survive harsh conditions while crafting weapons, traps, and machines to ward off the dangers of the night. Among the top-ranked Adventure games on the App Store, these two titles combine for a 4+ star rating from over 5,000 gamers all-time.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Head over to today’s iOS/Mac roundup for more deals on titles like Reckless Getaway, Learn French, Paul Pixel and more. We also still have Civilization Beyond Earth from just $10 on Mac (Reg. $40).

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition: $1 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Destiny 2 Collection $30, Shadow of The Colossus $20, more

Don’t Starve: Pocket Edition: