Rebuild humanity in Civilization Beyond Earth from just $10 on Mac (Reg. $40)

Today we have a solid deal on Civilization Beyond Earth for Mac. The regularly $40 game is now on sale for $19.99. Outside of a brief sale in 2017, this is matching the lowest we have tracked on the Mac App Store, but you can get it for even less right now. If you don’t mind a Steam code, Mac users can grab the game for just $9.99. That’s a few bucks under the Mac App store all-time low and great chance to jump in. While reviews are somewhat mixed here, the Civilization games have been a staple in gaming for years and are some of the best in the genre. More details below.
Mac: Civilization: Beyond Earth: $20 (Reg. $40)
Civilization Beyond Earth:
Sid Meier’s Civilization: Beyond Earth is a new science-fiction-themed entry into the award-winning Civilization series. Set in the future, global events have destabilized the world leading to a collapse of modern society, a new world order and an uncertain future for humanity. As the human race struggles to recover, the re-developed nations focus their resources on deep space travel to chart a new beginning for mankind.